DURAN, Peter J. Jr. Age 85, of Acton, formerly of Concord, Jan. 4, 2020. Loving husband of the late Lorraine (Sylvester) Duran and companion of the late Joan (Sullivan) Smith. Devoted father of Judith Poplaski and her husband Stephen, Sr. of Winterport, ME, James Duran and his wife Cheryl of Franklin, Jill Single and her husband Ed of Ayer, and Jean Maskell and her husband Anthony of San Francisco, CA. Proud Bumpa to Scott, Camie, Stephen, Jr., Seth, Casie, Corin, Sean, Sawyer, and Caroline as well as fifteen great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER on Sunday, Jan. 12th from 1 to 4 pm, with a musical tribute at 3 pm. Funeral on Monday, Jan. 13th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with military honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the PBS Foundation, 2100 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202 www.pbs.org United States Army Veteran. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020