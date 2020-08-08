Boston Globe Obituaries
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Christ the King Church
3 Job's Fishing Rd
Mashpee, MA
View Map
PETER J. GANGEMI

PETER J. GANGEMI Obituary
GANGEMI, Peter J. Age 92, of Sandwich, passed away peacefully at Bourne Manor Nursing Home on August 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anna Gangemi, and son of the late Peter and Anna Ganjemi.

Peter served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he received a purple heart during his service. Following his military service, he worked as a machine operator for the Local 4 I.U.O.E for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion in Sandwich and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, gardening and playing horseshoes with friends and family. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

In addition to his loving wife, Anna of 68 years, Peter is survived by five children, Joanne Bracken and husband Walter of Mashpee, Karen Gangemi and Dennis Augustine of Sandwich, Ronald Gangemi and fianc?e Tina Ricci of Mashpee, Kathy MacDonald and husband Gary of Sandwich, Paula Gangemi and longtime partner Joseph Laham of Marstons Mills. He is also survived by two sisters, Anne Gangemi and Sister Helen Laurdette, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.

A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte. 151), MASHPEE, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 9:00am to 11:00am. A Funeral Mass will follow at Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee, at 11:30am. Due to Covid-19, a private burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905, or to Lyme Awareness, P.O. Box 1167 Mashpee, MA 02649. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. For live streaming of the Funeral please visit www.christthekingparish/live-streaming.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
