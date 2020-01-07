Boston Globe Obituaries
PETER GRAY
1975 - 2020
PETER J. GRAY Obituary
GRAY, Peter J. Of Billerica, January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Lisa (Ferrante) Gray. Loving father of Marie, John, Amanda and Matthew Gray. Dear son of Raymond Gray, Joan O'Halloran and her husband James. Brother of Christopher, Kevin and Sean Gray. Brother-in-law of Caitlin, Jenna, Jane, David and Billy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Peter, Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, in St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Road, Billerica, MA at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com for more information and guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
