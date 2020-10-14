LEMOLE, Peter J. Of Everett, October 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Dorothea V. "Dot" (Coviello). Loving father of Paula Sheehan and her husband, Tim, Laurie Cohen and her husband, Scot, all of Swampscott, Peter Lemole and his wife, Susan, of Peabody. Brother of Rosemarie Lemole of Everett and the late Mary and Salvatore Lemole. Grandfather of Patrick, Peter and Joseph Sheehan, Alexandra and Christopher Cohen, Ryan and Anthony Lemole. Funeral Services in the Magrath Funeral Home, 336 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq), EAST BOSTON, Friday morning at 11:30. Visiting prior to services 9:30 - 11:30 AM. *Occupancy is limited to 25 persons.* All Covid-19 protocols will be in effect, masks must be worn in the funeral home. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery. Veteran U.S. Navy, WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pete's memory to Care Dimensions
would be appreciated.