PETER J. MARINELLI

PETER J. MARINELLI Obituary
MARINELLI, Peter J. Of Watertown, passed away on December 24th. Beloved husband of Geraldine Lombardo Marinelli. Loving father of Mark and Paul Marinelli and the late James Marinelli. Dear grandfather of Matt, Scott, Paul and Joseph Marinelli. Brother of Claire Tavilla, Mark Marinelli, Lena Bombara, James Marinelli and the late Joseph Marinelli. Son of the late Domenic and Concetta (Mastrorilli) Marinelli. Former spouse of Ann (Magliulo) Marinelli. Retired Belmont Firefighter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service in the Story Chapel of Mount Auburn Cemetery on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11 am. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
