PETER J. "PETE" MCGRATH

McGRATH, Peter J. "Pete" Of Boston, passed away suddenly after a prolonged illness on July 18th 2020. Peter was a son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend, and was loved. Peter was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran, avid fisherman, lifelong Boston sports fan, and always looked to make a joke. Peter was a believer of Jesus Christ, made his Pilgrimage to the Holy Land and was Baptized in the Jordan River in 1995. Pete fought a valiant battle to the end…OORAH! A private ceremony to distribute his ashes will be held by the family in Cambridge, MA. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
