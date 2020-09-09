McHUGH, Peter J. Of Malden, September 7th, retired United States Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer. Devoted husband for 64 years of Barbara G. (Sullivan). Beloved father of Nancy Sherman and her husband Michael, Judith Clark and her husband Trevor and Karen Mattuchio. Cherished grandfather of Thomas and Elizabeth Mattuchio, Ryan, Shane and Scott Clark. Also lovingly survived by his great grandchildren, Dahlia and Wyatt Murray as well as many nieces and nephews, especially Peter McHugh, his namesake. Brother of Dennis McHugh and his wife Patricia and the late James, Thomas, Joanne, Irene, Margaret, Paul and Charles. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service on Saturday, September 12th at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden at 11 AM. Those attending are asked to arrive at the Cemetery front gate at 10:45 AM. At Graveside, all guests must wear face covering and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to N.E. Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108 or at nechv.org/donations/online-giving
