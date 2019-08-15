Boston Globe Obituaries
PETER J. NASH Sr.

NASH, Peter J. Sr. Of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester & Milton, passed away suddenly on Aug. 13th. Longtime partner of Dernella Diver of Weymouth. Devoted father of Daniel J. Nash of Dorchester and his wife, Amy and the late Peter J. Nash, Jr. Loving grandpa of Ronan & Ella Nash. Brother of Mary Jennings of Toronto, Canada, Michael Nash of Randolph, and Dermot Nash of Newton, and the late John, James, Catherine, Sheila, & Margaret Nash. Former husband of Martha (Miller). Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sun., 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Mon. morning at 10:30am. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019
