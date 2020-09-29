1/
PETER J. ROGOWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROGOWSKI, Peter J. Of Norwood, passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved son of the late Joseph M. and Olga J. (Iwaszko) Rogowski. Loving brother of Patricia A Buckley of Melrose. Brother-in-law of John Buckley of Malden. Cherished uncle of Craig Lennox and Colin Buckley. Visitation will be held on Friday morning October 2, 2020 10:00am-11:00am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A 11:15am graveside service and burial will follow the visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020 with military honors at the Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA. Peter was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the V.A. Boston Healthcare System, West Roxbury VAMC Campus, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

Kraw-KornackFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Highland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved