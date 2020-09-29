ROGOWSKI, Peter J. Of Norwood, passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved son of the late Joseph M. and Olga J. (Iwaszko) Rogowski. Loving brother of Patricia A Buckley of Melrose. Brother-in-law of John Buckley of Malden. Cherished uncle of Craig Lennox and Colin Buckley. Visitation will be held on Friday morning October 2, 2020 10:00am-11:00am at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A 11:15am graveside service and burial will follow the visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020 with military honors at the Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA. Peter was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the V.A. Boston Healthcare System, West Roxbury VAMC Campus, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Kraw-Kornack Funeral HomeNorwood, MA 781-762-0482