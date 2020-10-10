WALLACE, Peter J. Jr. Of Dedham, passed away on October 8, 2020. He was 88 years old. Dear and devoted husband of Phyllis (Shalhoub) Wallace. Loving father of Peter J. Wallace, III and his fiancée Viviane P. Vanhoolandt of Hyde Park, Karen W. Rossman and her husband Steven of Norwood, Jeanna W. Ayoub and her husband Steven of Norwood, and Linda M. Wallace of Chestnut Hill. Beloved grandfather "Do" of Michael Rossman and his wife Sabrina, Brian Rossman and his wife Michaela, Jennifer Fiske and her husband Peter, Robert Carter and his wife Anna, Steven Ayoub, and John Ayoub. Dear great-grandfather of Stella. Loving brother of Kathleen Lannon, Mary Cormier, Margaret Ciavola, Peter Navis, and the late Mary McDonagh, Barbara Cunningham, Michael "Jack" Wallace, and John Mulkerin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Peter was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Peter's memory to the N.E. Center and Home for Veterans nechv.org
P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284. Obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600