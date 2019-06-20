WALSH, Peter J. Of South Boston, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marion F. (Lewis) Walsh. Devoted father of Peter and his wife Mary Ann of Dorchester, Michael of Dorchester, Robert and his wife Michele of Windham, NH, Paul of South Boston and Marylou McGovern and her husband Thomas of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Meghan, Mora, Bridget and Conor Walsh, Brendan, Cameron, Courtney, and Kaleigh Walsh, Tommy, Molly, and Emma McGovern. Brother of Carolyn Donovan and her late husband Bob, Barbara Daly and her husband Jimbo and the late Mary Ellen Ryan and her husband Joseph, Anne McDonnell and her husband Jim, Meg Walsh, Cathy Walsh, Joe Walsh, Jimmy Walsh, Walter Walsh and his wife Joan. Loving son of the late Peter and Ann (Joyce) Walsh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Sunday, June 23rd from 2-6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Monday, June 24th at 11am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Retired Teamster Local 25. Longtime parishioner at St. Brigid Church and member of the Castle Island Association and Columbia Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter may be made to St. Brigid Parish, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary