MILLER, Peter James Age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, in his home in Bonita Springs, Florida, surrounded by his loving family. Peter was born August 21, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Gertrude (Crochiere) and Henry Miller of Belmont. He graduated from Belmont High School and New England School of Art. Peter was married to the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) M. Miller (Shea), on September 7, 1963. After the birth of their two daughters, Peter and Betty settled their family in Rowayton, Connecticut, where Peter enjoyed a long career in advertising in New York City. He summered in Ogunquit, Maine, with his family, where he owned an art gallery. To view his full obituary, please go to https://www.shikanyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Peter-Miller-8/#!/Obituary Visiting Hours: A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 770 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019