Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
770 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER JAMES MILLER


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER JAMES MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Peter James Age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, in his home in Bonita Springs, Florida, surrounded by his loving family. Peter was born August 21, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Gertrude (Crochiere) and Henry Miller of Belmont. He graduated from Belmont High School and New England School of Art. Peter was married to the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) M. Miller (Shea), on September 7, 1963. After the birth of their two daughters, Peter and Betty settled their family in Rowayton, Connecticut, where Peter enjoyed a long career in advertising in New York City. He summered in Ogunquit, Maine, with his family, where he owned an art gallery. To view his full obituary, please go to https://www.shikanyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Peter-Miller-8/#!/Obituary Visiting Hours: A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 770 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA.

View the online memorial for Peter James MILLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -