FAMILETTO, Peter K. Age 69, of Hopkinton, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Eleanor (L'Esperance) and Lawrence Familetto. He was the husband of 18 years to Kathleen (Hardin) Familetto of Hopkinton. Peter was a member of the Army National Guard. He worked as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local 103 and was the first electrician at Santa Maria Hospital in Cambridge. He had worked for many contractors, as well as Harvard University. He retired from MBTA in 2015. Besides his wife, Peter is survived by his siblings, Paul Familetto and his wife Jerilyn of Belmont, Barry Familetto of Waltham, Mark Familetto and his wife Patty of Colorado, David Familetto and his wife Michelle of Tyngsboro, and Marie Lahaie of Westford. He also leaves behind a niece, Elena, and a nephew, Ben. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1st, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOPKINTON, 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 26 Highland St., Southboro. Burial will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bay Path Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748 baypathhumane.org or to the ASPCA aspca.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019