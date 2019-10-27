Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home of HOPKINTON
57 Hayden Rowe St.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew's Church
26 Highland St.
Southboro, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER FAMILETTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER K. FAMILETTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER K. FAMILETTO Obituary
FAMILETTO, Peter K. Age 69, of Hopkinton, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Eleanor (L'Esperance) and Lawrence Familetto. He was the husband of 18 years to Kathleen (Hardin) Familetto of Hopkinton. Peter was a member of the Army National Guard. He worked as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local 103 and was the first electrician at Santa Maria Hospital in Cambridge. He had worked for many contractors, as well as Harvard University. He retired from MBTA in 2015. Besides his wife, Peter is survived by his siblings, Paul Familetto and his wife Jerilyn of Belmont, Barry Familetto of Waltham, Mark Familetto and his wife Patty of Colorado, David Familetto and his wife Michelle of Tyngsboro, and Marie Lahaie of Westford. He also leaves behind a niece, Elena, and a nephew, Ben. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1st, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOPKINTON, 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 26 Highland St., Southboro. Burial will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bay Path Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748 baypathhumane.org or to the ASPCA aspca.org

View the online memorial for Peter K. FAMILETTO
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now