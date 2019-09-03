|
KATSULAS, Peter Age 93, of Danvers, MA, September 1, 2019, devoted husband of 61 years to Ann (Kiladis) Katsulas of Danvers, and loving father of John Katsulas of Danvers and Mary Ann Tsoutsouras and her husband Jay of Rowley, adored grandfather of Christopher Tsoutouras of Beverly and Alyssa Tsoursouras of Ipswich, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late John, George and Florence Katsulas and Anne Primpas. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home at the 82 Lynn St., PEABODY facility. His Funeral will be held on Friday, September 6, at 9:00 AM from the Funeral Home, followed by Services in St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Danvers. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Vasilios Church, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody, MA 01960, in his memory. Peter was raised in Peabody and was a veteran of WWII serving with the US Navy in the Marshall Islands and stayed in the reserves for 21 years, and was a member of the Naval Patriot Squadron before retiring as a Commander in 1971. He was a graduate of Boston University and was first employed at the Premier Industrial Corp in Cleveland, OH for 15 years and later at KAR Products for 25 years retiring as vice president of Sales. Peter resided in North Andover for 14 years and in Danvers, MA for the past 24 years. He was an active member of St. Vasilios Church serving on the Church Council, AHEPA, and the Men's Club for many years.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019