KLESARIS, Peter "Bob" Of Burlington, MA, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 67 years to Elsie (Butts) Klesaris. Devoted father of Robert Klesaris, Deborah Goldberg, Kathy Reardon, Steven Klesaris, James Klesaris, John Klesaris, and Nicholas Klesaris. Also survived by his grandchildren,and many relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 3, at 11:00AM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA. Visiting hours will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Thurs, July 2, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. The COVID-19 Mandatory Safety Standards will be followed during the gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Hospital, or the MSPCA. Interment will be at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com. Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020