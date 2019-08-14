Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER KRAUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER KRAUSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER KRAUSE Obituary
KRAUSE, Peter Of Cambridge, July 14th. Peter was the devoted partner of the late Michael Healy and son of the late Max and Maria Krause. Peter was born in Berlin, Germany and settled here with his family as a young man. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam era. He earned his degree from Boston University and enjoyed a long career as a teacher at the Fitch School in Waltham. Peter is survived by his many dear friends in the Boston Prime Timers, an organization he cherished being a part of for many years. Friends are respectfully invited to visit at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday afternoon, August 17th from 2 through 4 PM. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now