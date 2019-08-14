|
KRAUSE, Peter Of Cambridge, July 14th. Peter was the devoted partner of the late Michael Healy and son of the late Max and Maria Krause. Peter was born in Berlin, Germany and settled here with his family as a young man. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam era. He earned his degree from Boston University and enjoyed a long career as a teacher at the Fitch School in Waltham. Peter is survived by his many dear friends in the Boston Prime Timers, an organization he cherished being a part of for many years. Friends are respectfully invited to visit at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday afternoon, August 17th from 2 through 4 PM. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
