ARDAGNA, Peter L. "Pete" Age 68 of Hampstead, NH, died peacefully at his home, after a hard fought, courageous, and lengthy battle with various physical ailments. Pete was born in Everett, MA to the late Peter and Anne (O'Meara) Ardagna. He grew up and was educated in Somerville, MA, where he was captain of the track team at Somerville High. He was a resident of Hampstead for the past 5 years, formerly of Wilmington, MA, where he lived from 22 years. Pete's adverse physical ailments were put aside and positivity and determination arose. He lived life to the fullest, was always an optimist, and a good friend to many. Pete's passions included everything to do with cars, especially race and street mechanics. He enjoyed early 70's music and everything sports related. Pete is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years: Nancy (Olson) Ardagna of Hampstead. Daughter: Melissa and her husband Jason Tucker of Cornish, NH, Sisters: Dianne Anciello of Andover, MA, Joanne Spinale of Billerica, MA, and Linda Moore of Colorado, many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29th from 2-4 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd., WINDHAM, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
