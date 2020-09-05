NEWMAN, Peter L. CPA Of Framingham, formerly of Newton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Devoted son of the late Leonard and Janis (Freeman) Newman. Loving brother of Andrea Newman-Winston of Woodstock, NY and Stephan Newman who passed before Peter was born. Cherished uncle of Daena and Jay Winston. Dear nephew of the late Marion Silverman and Edna Shapiro. Fond cousin to Robert Shapiro, Paul Silverman, and the late Betsy Gilmore, Emily Kalman and Joan Johnson. Peter was a kind and gentle soul who befriended much of his private clientele, colleagues and neighbors. Young people and sports were a passion in his younger days, coaching baseball and football teams and often acting as a big brother as well as a coach. Although sports injuries sidelined his participation he supported the neighboring youth often attending their games. He was meticulous as well as knowledgeable in many areas of accounting and his clients benefitted from this attention to detail. A private graveside was held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Audubon Society or the YMCA. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com