LAMBRINOS, Peter Of East Sandwich, MA, formerly of Tewskbury, MA, passed away on April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Evangela "Van" (Vlassakis) Lambrinos. Devoted father of Dean Lambrinos and his companion Deatra Lancaster. Loving Pappou of Courtney, Brandon and Michael Lambrinos. Loving brother of Daniel Lambrinos, Frederika Speros, Anastacia Trikolidis and the late Maria Papatsoris. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020