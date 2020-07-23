|
|
LENROW, Peter Peter Brand Lenrow of Westport Point, Massachusetts, 86, died at home suddenly on July 5, 2020, healthy and delighting in life to the end. He was a beloved father, husband, friend, artist, healer, jokester, sailor, educator, romantic, and social justice advocate. Peter grew up in Englewood, New Jersey, and graduated from Swarthmore College and Harvard University. He was a clinical psychologist who trained psychologists and educators, maintained a private psychotherapy practice, and was a director of multiple programs over the years, most recently the Somerville Mental Health Association. After the passing of his wife Rosemary and his retirement in 2011, Peter rediscovered his creative side, becoming an ardent poet and watercolor painter, and became active with the Board of Directors of the Westport Art Group, serving as the president for the last two years. Most recently, he had been learning to play the ukulele and was restoring Rosemary's garden in the front yard, and he continued painting, writing poetry, exercising, donating to local causes and broader social justice efforts, and keeping up with family and his Westport community. Survivors include his three children and their families: Laurie Lenrow and daughter, Kaila, David Lenrow and Nina Cotran and children, Karina and Alex, Mark Lenrow and Ella Ben Adam and children, Maya and Ben; and his three step-daughters and their families, Linda Burch and Rajen Dalal and children, Sophia and Kavi, Ann Lee Burch and Steve Dudasik and children, David Andres, Ruby Jean, and Trevor, and Patricia Burch and Robert Berner and children, Cuba Blais and Celia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Lenrow and Libby Maranov; his two brothers, Michael and Andrew; and his wife, Rosemary Wetterrings Lenrow. A memorial service will be held at a future date that will be announced on his online memorial, where friends and loved ones may also share memories and messages: https://everloved.com/life-of/peter-lenrow/
View the online memorial for Peter LENROW
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020