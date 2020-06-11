|
DiROCCO, Peter M. Of Somerville, June 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Judith (Bailey) DiRocco. Loving father of Peter and Stephen DiRocco, both of Somerville and the late Valerie Vitiello. Brother of Lillian Bartolucci of Eastham, Amelia DiFilippo of Malden, Mary Matarazzo of Somerville, Edward DiRocco of Burington, Angela Daley of Somerville and the late Salvatore DiRocco, Virginia Dennehy, Louise Camara, Vera Vallesio and Robert DiRocco. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Peter, Monday morning, June 15, 2020 at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, 4:00 - 6:00. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Late Veteran, US Navy, Korea.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2020