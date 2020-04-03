|
|
DONAHUE, Peter M. Of Waltham. March 26, 2020. Son of the late Edward M. and Margaret H. (Hegarty) Donahue. Brother of Edward P. Donahue (wife, Clare) of Walpole and Joseph T. Donahue (wife, Elizabeth) of Boston; uncle of Francis "Frank" Donahue of New York City, William "Bill" Donahue of Walpole and Eleanor "Ellie" Donahue of Medford. Funeral Services are private. Memorials in his name may be made to Waltham Boys & Girls Club, 20 Exchange Street, Waltham, MA 02451. Peter's complete obituary and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020