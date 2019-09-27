|
|
GALLAGHER, Peter M. Of Arlington, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the David James Hospice Unit at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford on September 26, 2019. Born on April 18, 1935 to the late Matthew and Honora Gallagher, originally of Leitrim and Cork, Ireland, and then of Lynn. Beloved husband of 51 years to Lorraine Gallagher (Briere) of Arlington, formerly of Somerville. Loving father of Kerry Solomon and her husband Joseph of Steamboat Springs, CO, Chris Gallagher and his wife Monica of Arlington, and Erinn Cahill and her husband James of Scituate. Proud "Papa" of Connor, Luke, and Stella Solomon, Cole, Eve, Rose, and Thomas Gallagher, and Liam and Kellen Cahill. Dear brother of Mary Reynolds, Honora Walsh, Theresa Lockwood, and the late Matthew, Benjamin, and John Gallagher. Graduate of St. John's Prep, Boston College, and UMAss. Former Clerk at the United States District Court of MA for 40 years. Late US Air Force Veteran who served as an intelligence officer during the Korean War. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON. On Thursday, at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 PM. Burial will be Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019