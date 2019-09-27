|
JAROWEY, Peter M. II Peter Jarowey, Real Estate and Media Entrepreneur, Dies At 67 Devoted husband and father, the best of friends and enthusiastic businessman, died suddenly on September 9th at his home in Newton, MA. He was 67. Peter was born June 19, 1952 in New Haven, CT, and lived in Washington, DC, and for the past 37 years in Newton, MA. He attended Hopkins Grammar School ('70), Georgetown University ('74) and got his MPPM from Yale School of Management ('79). He was a 4-year starting pitcher for Georgetown baseball and had been recruited by both the Phillys and the New York Yankees before deciding instead to graduate GU in 1972. His other major passion was cars – he raced his beloved 1972 Datsun 240Z at Lime Rock with the likes of Paul Newman. Peter was a passionate entrepreneur, who loved to turn ideas into realities. He oversaw multiple business financings, operations and expansions with creativity and boundless energy. He started his career as the Special Assistant to the US Secretary of Interior, followed by senior executive positions in Fortune 100 companies in industries across the spectrum including specialty chemicals and materials, mining, real estate, golf and media & entertainment. Most recently, Peter was the CEO and Managing Partner of Somerset Investments LLC, a holding company with interests in technology, entertainment and real estate. More important than any business endeavors were his family and his lifelong friends from all walks of his life. His untimely death has left his family stunned from the loss of his larger-than-life presence, but various of his friends have put into words the true meaning of Peter and his personal legacy - He was a larger than life personality and it's hard to imagine he's gone. His high spirits, intelligence, sense of humor, and love of we, his classmates, will be greatly missed. We loved him back. Peter-the-Elder is survived by his deeply beloved wife, Connie, his children, Peter-the-Taller and his wife Nikki, Xander, Tori and Liza. A Private Service is to be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to this GoFundMe page: gofundme.com/in-memory-of-Peter-Jarowey.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019