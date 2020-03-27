Home

PETER M. WEBSTER


1932 - 2020
PETER M. WEBSTER Obituary
WEBSTER, Peter M. Former Headmaster of Tabor Academy, Marion, MA, and Staten Island Academy, NY, Peter M. Webster died in York, ME on March 18, 2020. He was 87. Educated at St. Mark's, Southborough, and Yale University, Peter enriched hearts and minds throughout his life with his intelligence, compassion and understanding. He loved well and was well loved. Devoted husband to Natalie for over 60 years, he is survived by her, their daughter Pamela (Nicholls), son Peter, Jr., four grandchildren and brother John. A family Service is planned.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
