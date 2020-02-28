Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery,
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER BROOKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER MACDONALD BROOKS


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER MACDONALD BROOKS Obituary
BROOKS, Peter Macdonald Age 75, of The Villages, FL, and formerly of Medford, MA, and Stoneham, MA, passed away peacefully on February 15th at Lake Harris Health in Leesburg, FL. Peter was predeceased by his siblings John and Virginia Brooks. Peter was born in Winchester, MA, the son of Herbert and Eleanor Brooks of Medford, MA. Peter leaves his brother Richard of The Villages, and Richard's wife Francine, as well as niece Jennifer Brooks of Dallas, TX, nephews Thomas Brooks and wife Shannon of Braintree, MA, John Brooks, Jr. and wife Jeanne of Boynton Beach, FL, Steven Brooks and his wife Kim of Brookline, MA, Richard Brooks and his wife Micayla of San Antonio, TX, along with many other relatives. Peter graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, MA and spent the next 30+ years working in the post office in several Massachusetts locations before retiring to The Villages, FL in 2004. Peter enjoyed the pools, listening to his music, going out to breakfast daily, playing bocci, bowling, and the occasional beer and golf with his brother Richard. Graveside Services will be held on March 6th at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, MA at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl., Boston, MA. He will be missed.

View the online memorial for Peter Macdonald BROOKS
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -