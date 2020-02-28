|
BROOKS, Peter Macdonald Age 75, of The Villages, FL, and formerly of Medford, MA, and Stoneham, MA, passed away peacefully on February 15th at Lake Harris Health in Leesburg, FL. Peter was predeceased by his siblings John and Virginia Brooks. Peter was born in Winchester, MA, the son of Herbert and Eleanor Brooks of Medford, MA. Peter leaves his brother Richard of The Villages, and Richard's wife Francine, as well as niece Jennifer Brooks of Dallas, TX, nephews Thomas Brooks and wife Shannon of Braintree, MA, John Brooks, Jr. and wife Jeanne of Boynton Beach, FL, Steven Brooks and his wife Kim of Brookline, MA, Richard Brooks and his wife Micayla of San Antonio, TX, along with many other relatives. Peter graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, MA and spent the next 30+ years working in the post office in several Massachusetts locations before retiring to The Villages, FL in 2004. Peter enjoyed the pools, listening to his music, going out to breakfast daily, playing bocci, bowling, and the occasional beer and golf with his brother Richard. Graveside Services will be held on March 6th at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, MA at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl., Boston, MA. He will be missed.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020