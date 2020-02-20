Boston Globe Obituaries
O'CALLAGHAN, Peter Michael Age 60, of Maynard, MA, Feb. 19, 2020. Leaves his wife of 28 years Mary (Nordahl) O'Callaghan; two children, Emily and John "Jack" O'Callaghan of Maynard; his brother, Mark O'Callaghan and wife Aris of Stoneham along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and loyal friends. Born and raised in Lynn, MA, son of the late John V. and Barbara (Blumel) O'Callaghan; 1977 graduate of Lynn Classical H.S. and later received his Associate's degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1979. He was employed as a Construction Superintendent with Cranshaw Construction Co. of Newton. Visiting Hours are Sun., Feb. 23rd from 2:00 to 6:00pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Feb. 24th at 10am in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. Burial will follow in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Maynard. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter may be made to: Maynard Booster Club, P.O. Box 438, Maynard, MA 01754. For life story, online condolences or directions, visit Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
