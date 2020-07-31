Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER BARNES-BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER NEWTON BARNES-BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER NEWTON BARNES-BROWN Obituary
BARNES-BROWN, Peter Newton Died on July 6, 2020. He was 71 years old. The cause of his death was the beast known as cancer. After graduating from Brown University, he was a practicing social worker for 3 years before becoming a business lawyer, the career which he stayed with until his death. He started his own firm, Morse Barnes-Brown & Pendleton, in 1993, looking toward the future of tech and business. He taught his early colleagues and employees to use computers themselves, so that support staff could focus on other important tasks. His vision resulted in a law firm like no other previously. His gentle manner, kindness, generosity and sense of humor will be missed dearly by his family and all others who loved him. He was predeceased by his son David in 2009. He is survived by Susan, his beloved wife of 50 years; his daughters, Diana and Julia; his sisters, Carol Thomas, and her life partner Ben Oehlert, of Charlotte, NC and Catherine Powers of Peoria, AZ; nine siblings-in-law; nine nieces and nephews; and a grandniece and grandnephew. A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held at a later date to be announced. For obit, more information and to share a memory of Peter, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 7891-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -