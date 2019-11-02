|
NYLIN, Peter Of Malden, November 1st. Beloved husband of Kathleen M. (Ryan) Nylin. Father of Eric Nylin and his wife Jennifer of Malden and David Nylin of Malden. Grandfather of Sophia and Caitlin Nylin. Brother of the late Russell Bacon, III. He is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Peter was raised and educated in Malden, graduating from Malden High School, Class of 1961. He served his country honorably as an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force. As a young man, he worked as a Computer Operator at General Electric. As his main career, Peter worked as a Case Manager for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Superior Court, a position that he held for over 20 years. He has been a longtime member and Past President of the Irish American Association of Malden. He was also a member of the Sons of Erin on Cape Cod, the Knights of Columbus and he was a life member of the Elks Lodge in Malden. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, November 6th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 5th, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019