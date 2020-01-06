Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER OLIVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER OLIVER Obituary
OLIVER, Peter Died three hours shy of his 90th birthday and he would have it no other way. Life was to be enjoyed and when it wasn't enjoyable, it was time to move on. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, he came to the USA at the age of 15. He attended Westtown School, Haverford College and Boston University Medical School. For his entire professional career, he practiced at the Lahey Clinic in the Department of Otolaryngology. He served as Chairman for ten years and was on the faculty of BU Medical School. He was an avid golfer, skier and traveler well into his 80s. He loved to stimulate a good political debate, but always ensured it was accompanied by good food and wine to keep it friendly. He loved his wife, his dogs, his children, his grandchildren, his great-granddaughter and extended family. He will be missed by all. His Memorial Service will be held in March at All Saints Church in Peterborough, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peter Oliver's name to the Rivermead Community Fund, 150 Rivermead Road, Peterborough, NH 03458. To share a memory or leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Peter OLIVER
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jellison Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -