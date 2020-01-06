|
OLIVER, Peter Died three hours shy of his 90th birthday and he would have it no other way. Life was to be enjoyed and when it wasn't enjoyable, it was time to move on. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, he came to the USA at the age of 15. He attended Westtown School, Haverford College and Boston University Medical School. For his entire professional career, he practiced at the Lahey Clinic in the Department of Otolaryngology. He served as Chairman for ten years and was on the faculty of BU Medical School. He was an avid golfer, skier and traveler well into his 80s. He loved to stimulate a good political debate, but always ensured it was accompanied by good food and wine to keep it friendly. He loved his wife, his dogs, his children, his grandchildren, his great-granddaughter and extended family. He will be missed by all. His Memorial Service will be held in March at All Saints Church in Peterborough, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peter Oliver's name to the Rivermead Community Fund, 150 Rivermead Road, Peterborough, NH 03458. To share a memory or leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020