COLERICO, Peter P. Air Force Vet of Korea, Past Curator for JFK Library at South Boston At 88 years, of Revere on October 23rd, in the presence of his loving God & devoted family, following a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of Margaret A. "Peggy" (Spring) Colerico. Devoted father of Wiltrud Rassmussen & husband Jack of VT & Werner Colerico & wife Marlena of Wakefield. Dear brother to Marie L. Gerhard & her late husband Carl R. Gerhard of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Matthew, Marlena, Claudia & Tina & adoring great-grandfather of Danny & Anna. Proud "Father-in-Heart" to Martha Duncan & husband Robert of TN, Sr. Ann Marie Edge, CSJ of Brighton, William Edge & wife Catherine Norton of North Attleboro, Deanna Agostini & husband Steven of Rehoboth & Judith Gault & her husband Ben of Florida. Peter was also the husband of the late Maria K. "Mitzzi" Colerico & the son of the late Luigi A. & Marie "Josie" (Boccuzzi) Colerico. Family and Friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Monday, October 28th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:00 a.m. and immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Sunday, Oct. 27th from 3-7 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict, longtime member of the Mottollo V.F.W. Post #4524 of Revere, the Irish American Club of Malden & P.P. of Dave Powers Foundation (JFK). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, C/O Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019