Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
250 Revere St.
Revere, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER COLERICO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER P. COLERICO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER P. COLERICO Obituary
COLERICO, Peter P. Air Force Vet of Korea, Past Curator for JFK Library at South Boston At 88 years, of Revere on October 23rd, in the presence of his loving God & devoted family, following a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of Margaret A. "Peggy" (Spring) Colerico. Devoted father of Wiltrud Rassmussen & husband Jack of VT & Werner Colerico & wife Marlena of Wakefield. Dear brother to Marie L. Gerhard & her late husband Carl R. Gerhard of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Matthew, Marlena, Claudia & Tina & adoring great-grandfather of Danny & Anna. Proud "Father-in-Heart" to Martha Duncan & husband Robert of TN, Sr. Ann Marie Edge, CSJ of Brighton, William Edge & wife Catherine Norton of North Attleboro, Deanna Agostini & husband Steven of Rehoboth & Judith Gault & her husband Ben of Florida. Peter was also the husband of the late Maria K. "Mitzzi" Colerico & the son of the late Luigi A. & Marie "Josie" (Boccuzzi) Colerico. Family and Friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Monday, October 28th from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:00 a.m. and immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Sunday, Oct. 27th from 3-7 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict, longtime member of the Mottollo V.F.W. Post #4524 of Revere, the Irish American Club of Malden & P.P. of Dave Powers Foundation (JFK). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, C/O Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now