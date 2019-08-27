|
|
SELINES, Peter P. Age 91, of Concord, Aug. 25, 2019. Beloved husband for 57 years of the late Elvira "Vera" (Shepard) Selines. Loving father of Janet Goulart and her husband Ronald of Nashua, NH, Judy Selines of Concord, Michael P. Selines of Concord & the late Richard J. Selines. Grandfather of David Goulart and his fiancée Kristen Kelly and Justine McManus and her husband Bryan. Also survived by one great-granddaughter, Grace, and several nephews. Brother of the late Felix and George Selines. Visitation on Friday, Aug. 30th from 9 to 10:15 am in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial following at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. U.S. Army Veteran. Contributions in his memory may be made to the . For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019