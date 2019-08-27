Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
Monument Square
Concord Center, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER SELINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER P. SELINES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER P. SELINES Obituary
SELINES, Peter P. Age 91, of Concord, Aug. 25, 2019. Beloved husband for 57 years of the late Elvira "Vera" (Shepard) Selines. Loving father of Janet Goulart and her husband Ronald of Nashua, NH, Judy Selines of Concord, Michael P. Selines of Concord & the late Richard J. Selines. Grandfather of David Goulart and his fiancée Kristen Kelly and Justine McManus and her husband Bryan. Also survived by one great-granddaughter, Grace, and several nephews. Brother of the late Felix and George Selines. Visitation on Friday, Aug. 30th from 9 to 10:15 am in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial following at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. U.S. Army Veteran. Contributions in his memory may be made to the . For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now