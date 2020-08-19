|
McLAUGHLIN, Peter R. Of Amesbury, passed in the quiet surroundings of the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers in the early hours of Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a battle with cancer. The son of the late Peter H. and Florence (Hume) McLaughlin, he was born and raised in Malden, where he was a graduate of Malden High School, class of 1966. A proud veteran of the Vietnam War, Peter served with the United States Army from June 10, 1968 until his honorable discharge on March 11, 1970 with the rank of SP 4 and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. After returning home from his military service, Peter worked at the Lexington Post Office, and remained their until his retirement after 33 years, at which time he moved to Florida for some years, then returned to Massachusetts, settling in Amesbury. After his retirement, Peter started volunteering at Our Neighbors Table in Amesbury, which he enjoyed immensely, then became a part-time employee with them for quite some years. Fond memories of a life filled with love, laughter and adventures, will continue to be shared with his wife, Jennifer (McTigue) McLaughlin; his brother, Steven McLaughlin; his nephews, Michael and Matthew; his dearest friend, Brenda Collette; his sister-in-law, Janice McLaughlin; his stepsons, Vincent, Michael and Steven McTigue; along with cousins, extended family and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Michael, and his sister, Florence. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Union Cemetery, Amesbury. In memory of Peter R. McLaughlin, please consider making a donation in his honor to Our Neighbors Table, P.O.B. 592, Amesbury, MA 01913. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, AMESBURY.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020