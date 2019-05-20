Boston Globe Obituaries
PETER R. SMITH

PETER R. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Peter R. Of Natick, formerly of Waltham, May 18, 2019. Husband of Paula J. (Rauschl) Smith. Father of Casey E. Smith of Natick. Son of Mary C. (Phillips) Smith of Waltham and the late George B. Smith. Brother of Christine M. LeBlanc of Waltham and the late William G. Smith. Uncle of Erin and Edmond LeBlanc. Son-in-law of Marilyn Rauschl. Brother-in-law of Linda Warren of Framingham, Sue Rauschl of Chelsea, MI and the late Edmond LeBlanc. Also survived by several cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Peter's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rt. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. and will conclude with a Funeral Service at 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the City of Waltham Scholarship Fund, c/o Treasurer's Office, 610 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
