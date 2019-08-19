Boston Globe Obituaries
PETER RUSSO

RUSSO, Peter Age 74, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15th from complications due to lung cancer.

Pete was a former employee of Dennison Mfg., Wang Laboratories, Digital Equipment Corp., and various exporting companies before starting his own company, Linmac Enterprises, in the late 1990s. He was currently employed by Storbridge Global in Nashua, NH.

Pete is survived by Linda, his wife of 32 years, his son John of Framingham, his son Jimmy of Malden, his sister Patricia Pampillonia and her husband Frank of Massachusetts, his sister Diane Russo-Harris and her husband Dana of Maine, and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his daughter Kimberly of Marlboro.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 23rd at 11 AM in the Federated Church of Ashland, 118 Main St., Ashland, MA. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, 5-7 PM at the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, ASHLAND. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Federated Church of Ashland. Full notice at

www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019
