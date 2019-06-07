Boston Globe Obituaries
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
HINKLEY, Peter S. Sr. Age 75, of Medfield, Tues., June 4, 2019. Loving father of Peter Hinkley, Jr. and his fiancée Jeannie of NH and Lisa Donovan and her husband Brian of Medfield. Brother of George Hinkley and his wife Betty, Paul Hinkley and his wife Laurene, Richard Hinkley, Susan Martin and the late Mary, Jane, David and Stephen. Also survived by 10 grand and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Wed., June 12th, 10am at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Visiting Hours Tues., 4-8 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St, MEDFIELD. See robertsmitchellcaruso.com for additional information. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019
