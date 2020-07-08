|
|
SANTAMARIA, Peter Age 93 of Watertown, July 3, 2020. World War II Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Eva Sansone for 70 and a half years. Father of Debra Igoe and Dean Santamaria. Grandfather of Derek Rousseau, Devan Root, Kerstin, Tarin and Dean Peter Santamaria. Great-grandfather to Raylee and Frankee Allen, Eva and Hudson Suek, Isabel Santamaria and Lucas Peter Root. Brother of Bernadette Speranza, the late Elaine Covino and Mary Vacca. Owned and operated two plants in Malden and Worcester manufacturing Women's Sportswear. Notary Public, Constable, Town Meeting Member, Chairman of the Board of Park Commissioners and Personnel Board Member for the Town of Watertown. Lifetime member of the Sons of Italy Piave Fiume Lodge, Watertown, serving as both Venerable and President, as well as a longtime member of Oakley Country Club. Due to the Coronavirus, Services are private and a memorial luncheon honoring him will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020