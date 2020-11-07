SCALTRETO, Peter "Porky" Lifetime Newton resident, passed away at the age of 76, Nov. 5, 2020 peacefully at home. Beloved husband of 56 years to Claire A. (Hansbury) Scaltreto. Loving father of Tina Caruso and husband Jessie of Newton, Wendy Turner of Norwood, Kimberly Scaltreto of Newton, Frank Scaltreto and Suzanne of Framingham, and was proud of his 11 grandchildren. He was the son of the late Peter and Antonia Scaltreto. He is survived by his brother Luchie Scaltreto. Also, brother of late Anthony Scaltreto, sister-in-law Carol Scaltreto and many nieces and nephews. Peter was a mason by trade and worked for the City of Newton for over 27 years. His passion was coaching football for Newton Pop Warner and Newton North High School, also baseball for Newton West Little League. Peter won many championships over his 25 years of coaching. He was also active with the Nonantum Children's Christmas Party Association. Visiting Hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON on Monday, Nov. 9, from 4-8PM and again Tuesday morning at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Peter "Porky" SCALTRETO