ROSCH?, Peter Stein "Tonton" Age 69, died on September 6, 2019. Son of Marie S. and Theodore R. Rosché, brother of Timothy (Sadio), nephew of Dorothy Wynne (Leonard), cousin of Mark Newbold (Judy) and Michael Newbold; uncle of Peter W. (Dionne), Madelaine (Ricardo), and Marie-Sadio (Marco); great-uncle of Pierre, Ellis, Zoe, Norah, and Summer; longtime companion to AE Ryan. Raised in Claremont, CA and Kensington, MD. Graduated from Kensington ES, Kensington JH, Walter Johnson HS, Tufts University. Founder and director for 35 years at Angier After School Program (K-5) Waban, MA. Peter was a voracious reader, lover of all kinds of music (he owned thousands of recordings), intelligent, raconteur, lover of all people, upbeat, and devoted to his family. A private memorial gathering for family and friends will be held September 28, 2019.
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019