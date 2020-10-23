SUMMERS, Peter Of Falmouth, MA passed away on Wednesday, October 14th, he was 86. Peter was a graduate of Noble and Greenough School (1952) in Dedham, MA where he grew up. Peter went on to graduate from Harvard University (1956) where he played ice hockey and football. Peter continued at Harvard and graduated from Harvard University Business School (1958) before applying to Officers Candidate School in Newport, RI. Peter spent the next four years in the Navy, mostly stationed in Hawaii where he found his love of surfing. Upon his completion of service Peter began his lifelong career in the investment business, starting at Boston Safe Deposit & Trust Company where he advanced, retiring as the President of the Boston Company Institutional Investors. Peter retired to North Falmouth where he lived for the rest of his life. Peter loved to "stay busy." He did this by being an avid consumer of college hockey; season tickets to Harvard and the yearly Beanpot, in which he had played, were always on the calendar. He continued his love of boats and the ocean gained in his childhood; owning several sailboats & motorboats from which he cruised and fished. Peter also loved to ski and spent much time in Vermont skiing. Peter, it was said, could fix anything and spent much time in his workshop doing just that. Peter also loved to garden and created with his wife Nancy an oasis on the shores of Buzzards Bay where he lived. Peter loved to share his enthusiasm for his passions. He coached youth hockey and instilled a love of hockey, fishing, skiing & the ocean in his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as anyone else he could. Peter was preceded in death by his father, Merle Greely Summers, and his mother, Ann Louise Summers (Kraus) and sister Ann Summers Durant. He is survived by his wife Nancy of Falmouth, his three children, Chris of Medfield, Peter of Dover and Karen of Medfield, grandchildren Patrick, Andrei, Peter & Richard and several nephews and nieces. There are no public services planned.