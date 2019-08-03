|
CHORAS, Peter T. M.D. Age 85, of Weston, died peacefully and comfortably following a period of declining health on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He was born in Thebes, Greece on January 27, 1934 the son of the late Theodore Choras and Stella (Antienon) Choras. Dr. Choras was the husband of the late Jane F. (Wilgis) Choras who died on September 12, 1998. He is survived by his devoted and loving children, Leslie Forbes Choras of Weston and Peter T. Choras and his girlfriend Susan E. Ladd, both of Hopkinton. He was the beloved uncle of Scott Harkness, his wife Angela Harkness and their children, Alexandra, James and Joseph, all of Westford. He was the brother of Georgie Babatzanis of Toronto, Canada, and the late Andy O'Grady and Bessie Kaula Harkness. Also survived by nieces and nephews, Estelle Templeton; Patti McCarthy; Kathy Kaptinski; Gail Lucki; John O'Grady; Paul O'Grady; Ted O'Grady and several grandnieces and nephews. Dr. Choras spent his formative years in Greece before moving to St. Thomas, Canada and then to the United States. He skipped his last year of preparatory School and matriculated at McGill University in Canada at the age of 17. He then completed an accelerated BS/MD program in six years to graduate at 23. He then did his medical residency in the field of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital where he met his wife, Jane Wilgis, who was head nurse of the Emergency Room. They were married after a whirlwind courtship in October of 1961. Later Dr. Choras would receive an MBA from Harvard University. For the next 45 years he would work as a Psychiatrist and Administrator at McLean Hospital in Belmont, as well as maintaining a private psychiatric practice. With his wife Jane, he enjoyed antiquing, especially collecting rare books and medical antiques. He had a special and deep love of political and military history. He enjoyed all of the New England sports teams as well as watching the Canadian hockey teams. Dr. Choras and his family were strong and active supporters of the Weston Public Library. On Saturday, August 10, 2019, family and friends may gather from 9:30 until 10:15 am for Visitations at the church prior to the Funeral Service which will begin formally at 10:30 at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston. Interment will follow in the Choras family lot in Linwood Cemetery in Weston. There will be a luncheon reception for friends and family from 12:00 to 3:00 pm at the Boston Newton Marriot Hotel, 2345 Commonwealth Avenue, Newton. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests that memorial gifts in Dr. Choras's name can be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of MA/RI, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019