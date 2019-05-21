Resources More Obituaries for PETER COLGAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PETER T. COLGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers COLGAN, Peter T. It is with profound sadness that the family of Peter Tristram Colgan of Naples, Florida, announces his passing after a lengthy struggle with metastatic lung cancer, on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Naples. Peter was born on April 20, 1945, the much-loved son of Winifred Wentworth (Coffin) Colgan and Edmund F. Colgan, younger brother to Amy and older brother to Lydia and Laura.



Peter grew up mostly in Brookline, MA, surrounded by similarly mischievous, fun-loving friends and family. His first job, after his paper route, was at James H. McManus' Ice Cream Parlor on Temple Place in Boston, followed by a stint driving for Brattle Taxi in Cambridge and a summer job at Animal Forest Park in York, Maine. As an adult, Peter developed a long and rewarding career in commercial real estate, forming The Gifford Group, serving as its president since 1982, and publishing The Tower Report, an industry newsletter on commercial real estate in Boston.



Peter loved summers on Scraggy Neck, Massachusetts, winters in Naples, Florida, sailing, his sister Lydia's cooking, cold Heineken beer, but most of all his many friends and family. He was known for his warmth, humor, kindness, dignified demeanor, attentiveness as a listener and fundamental decency.



Peter had a wide social circle that included his best friend from 3rd grade, also a Peter, his neighbors from St. Botolph Street, who became some of his closest and longest friends, and many other friends and colleagues. In addition to his brilliant real estate acumen, he is remembered for his grosgrain ribbon watchbands from Brooks Brothers, topsiders worn sockless of course, and the perfect sun-faded polo shirt (Peter was preppy long before the Preppy Handbook). He was an avid reader, card player and the kind of Christmas dinner guest who remembered to bring the carol songbooks and insist on all verses to The 12 Days of Christmas sung loudly and with joy. He enjoyed learning about his family's genealogy and was a member of the General Society of Colonial Wars.



Peter is survived by his close friend and former wife, Susan Baden, his sisters, Amy McClellan, Lydia Shire, and Laura Hyde, six nieces and nephews, and four great-nieces and nephew.



Services are to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Peter Colgan may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital in support of the Center for Thoracic Cancers. Gifts can be made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/or mailed to the MGH Development Office, attention: Carrie Powers, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019