MOUSTAKIS, Peter T. Of Canton, died peacefully on September 5, 2020 with his beloved wife, Dorothy Moustakis (Manoles), by his side. He was 89 years old. Peter was a retired bank branch manager and Veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid sports fan, reader, and world history enthusiast. Despite being a graduate of Boston University and a Massachusetts resident for most of his life, Peter was a die-hard Yankees fan who made it known to all. One of his greatest treasures in life was spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a devoted husband and loving father to Thomas P. Moustakis of Canton and Carlene Haganey and her former husband Stephen M. Haganey of Rhode Island. Proud and dedicated grandfather of Gregory Haganey of Holliston, Melissa Haganey of Burrillville, RI, and the late Garrett Haganey. Proud great-grandfather of Logan Haganey. Brother of Georgia Tingos of Norwood. Further survived by several nieces, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, in St Gregory the Theologian Church, 1007 West Street, Mansfield, from 9-11 AM. An Orthodox Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, adhering to Covid-19 protocols.