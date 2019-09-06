Boston Globe Obituaries
SNOW, Peter T. Of Melrose, August 31, 2019, at age 52. Beloved son of Thomas Snow and the late Dorothy (Hopkins) Snow. Dear brother of Sara Snow of Ohio, and David Snow and his wife Velvet of California. Loving uncle of Lisa Rome and her husband David Macek, David Rome and his wife Clare, Annika Snow, Amelia Snow, and granduncle of Leah Rome Macek. A private gathering to celebrate Peter's life will be held at a later date. For online tribute: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
