Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER GRECO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER V. GRECO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PETER V. GRECO Obituary
GRECO, Peter V. Of Cambridge, May 29. Son of the late Vincenzo and Nina (DiLello) Greco. Loving brother of the late Mary Trifone, Guido Greco, Carmine Barressi, Olga DiVecchia and Anthony Greco. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 9 AM followed by a Rite of Christian Burial in St. Francis Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge at 10 AM. Visiting Friday 4-7 PM. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Former employee of Western Electric. Late Army Veteran. For guest book please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Peter V. GRECO
Published in The Boston Globe from June 2 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now