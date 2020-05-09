|
HIBBARD, Peter W. A lifelong resident of Dedham, passed away suddenly at his home on May 8th, 2020. Beloved son of the late John and Ruth Hibbard. Devoted husband of 35 years to Jill. Father to Keith and his wife Carrie, Jeff and his wife Kristina, and Jenni Hibbard. Grandfather to Isabella, Adrianna, and MacKenna. Brother to Sally Bishop, Betsy Dyke, Nancy Stewart, and Susan Campbell. Peter is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Peter, a graduate of UMass Amherst, owned and operated Woodbury Arborists for many years. He was also a long time employee of the Dedham DPW. In his retirement, Peter, an animal lover, enjoyed spending time outside and helping Jill with her dogs. He loved traveling to Stone Harbor, New Jersey, looked forward to horse racing season every year, and enjoyed seeing the successes of his children and watching his grandchildren grow. Funeral Services will be private. Details on a Memorial Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA Boston, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, www.mspca.org/donate or any Dedham . Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020