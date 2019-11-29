Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
561 Main St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
PETER WILLIAM FOX


1973 - 2019
PETER WILLIAM FOX Obituary
FOX, Peter William Of Boca Raton, Florida, age 46, died peacefully in a Florida hospice with family at his side, on November 22, 2019, following a prolonged illness. Peter is survived by his beloved wife, Tamra, and her mother, Michelle and her husband Anthony, and her dearly departed father, Ural. Peter is also survived by his mother Ellen, brothers James and David and his wife Trefina. He was preceded in death by his father Edward, his grandparents Freeman and Astrid Pike and Edward and Mary Fox. He is an uncle to Gabrielle, Andrew and Matthew Fox. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, December 5th, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the First Baptist Church, 561 Main St., Melrose. Interment to follow the Funeral Service at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Peter Fox to Christian Life Center, 2699 Commercial Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309. For the obituary & directions, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Melrose, MA

781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
