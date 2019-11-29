|
FOX, Peter William Of Boca Raton, Florida, age 46, died peacefully in a Florida hospice with family at his side, on November 22, 2019, following a prolonged illness. Peter is survived by his beloved wife, Tamra, and her mother, Michelle and her husband Anthony, and her dearly departed father, Ural. Peter is also survived by his mother Ellen, brothers James and David and his wife Trefina. He was preceded in death by his father Edward, his grandparents Freeman and Astrid Pike and Edward and Mary Fox. He is an uncle to Gabrielle, Andrew and Matthew Fox. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, December 5th, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the First Baptist Church, 561 Main St., Melrose. Interment to follow the Funeral Service at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Peter Fox to Christian Life Center, 2699 Commercial Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309. For the obituary & directions, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
