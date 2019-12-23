|
ECONOMOPOULOS, Petros Christos Age 85, of North Falmouth, MA, died on December 16, 2019 in Arizona. Predeceased by his wife Eleni, sister Dina Boublinis, and brother Kostas Economopoulos. Survived by his son Christos and his wife Dena; grandchildren Eleni and Petros; daughter Tashia and husband George, sister Nikoletta Zafirakis, brother Panagiotis Economopoulos and many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. A viewing will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 1973 E. Maryland Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85016 at 10 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 directly followed by the Funeral Service. An interment will take place Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:30 am at the National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Centerville, MA. or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Phoenix, AZ. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019