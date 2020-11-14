AZZI-LOUTFI, Phelomina Of West Roxbury, passed away on November 14, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of the late Lutfi Lutfi. Loving mother of Melhem Lutfi and his wife Adba of West Roxbury, Joseph Lutfi and his wife Georgette of Montreal, Mounzer Lufti and his wife Pascal of Montreal and Kathy Homsy and her husband Farhat of Brookline. Cherished "Teta" of 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Michael Azzi of Lebanon. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, 61 Rockwood St., Jamaica Plain. Visiting Hours Monday, 5-8 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.) WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn and visitors must observe social distancing and limit their time in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phelomina's memory may be made to the Church. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com
