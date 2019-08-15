Boston Globe Obituaries
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
PHIL HAGGERTY

PHIL HAGGERTY Obituary
HAGGERTY, Phil Age 28, of East Boston, and originally from Northampton, MA, passed away unexpectedly August 10, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who loved him dearly.

Phil was a talented musician and a founding member of the very popular emo-indie band Somos. His music touched thousands of fans and will continue to live on. Phil was a social justice activist and fought his entire life for equality for all people. He loved going to the beach, spending quality time with his family and many friends, and cheering for his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Boston Celtics.

He was the loving partner of 5 years of Olivia Mignosa, the devoted son of Tabitha (Matson) Black of Roslindale, Rick Haggerty of Northampton, and his dear brothers, Patrick Haggerty and Joey Haggerty, both of Northampton. Phil is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and his fur babies, Max & Lola. Phil Haggerty forever!

Visiting Hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday, August 16, 2019, from 3 to 6 pm. A Service will be held at 5 pm.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019
